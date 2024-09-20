RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of RICK opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $69.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.56.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 246.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

