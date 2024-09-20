Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. Sells 350,000 Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Stock

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLOGet Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$29,750.00.

Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 13th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 483,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$43,470.00.
  • On Friday, September 6th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 9th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 349,844 shares of Talon Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$45,899.53.

Talon Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TLO opened at C$0.09 on Friday. Talon Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.45 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

About Talon Metals

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.