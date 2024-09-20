RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$20.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.84. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.30. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$16.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37.

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.

