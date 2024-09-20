Ryan Costello Sells 48,395 Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Stock

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) Director Ryan Costello sold 48,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $60,493.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of MIGI opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.20. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.14. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

