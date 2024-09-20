Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sangoma Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SANG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.61. 5,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.47. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

