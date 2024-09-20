Short Interest in Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Declines By 7.0%

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,511,100 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 1,625,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Geox Stock Performance

GXSBF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Geox has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Get Geox alerts:

Geox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.