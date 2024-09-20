Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $135.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $97,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 273,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 125,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

SLAB stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

