Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas Sells 12,902 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Ragy Thomas sold 1,245 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $12,113.85.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM opened at $7.91 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.