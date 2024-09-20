Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SRCL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of SRCL opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -280.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

