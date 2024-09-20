StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

