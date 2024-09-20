StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
