The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:LGL opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
