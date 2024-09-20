The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LGL opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 14.07%.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

