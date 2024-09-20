The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 2.0 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $111.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 596,748 shares of company stock worth $61,010,053. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 100.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3,973.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 437,967 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.