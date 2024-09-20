thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

