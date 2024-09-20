thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $3.53 on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

