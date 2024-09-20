TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.18 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average is $128.44. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,880. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after buying an additional 202,867 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after buying an additional 68,884 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,977,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.