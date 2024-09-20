TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at TriSalus Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Mary T. Szela purchased 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 110,966 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

