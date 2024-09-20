Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.57.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $8,944,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $10,348,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after buying an additional 831,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $3,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

