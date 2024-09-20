United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. United States Steel also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.440-0.480 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Glj Research raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $38.57 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.76.

NYSE X opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.88. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

