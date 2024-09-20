US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $75.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USFD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

