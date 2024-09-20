Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (VCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3812 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance
TSE:VCE traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,252. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$40.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.94.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.