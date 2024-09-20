Verona Pharma’s (VRNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

VRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.