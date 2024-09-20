Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 486.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

