W Nicholas Howley Sells 5,472 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,388.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,290.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,273.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,400.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,282,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.