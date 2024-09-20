Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Western Copper & Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

WRN opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.84. Western Copper & Gold has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper & Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

