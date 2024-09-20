Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $5.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
Wipro Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
