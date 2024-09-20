Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Zinc Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ZIN opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zinc Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 61.96 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.37). The firm has a market cap of £14.02 million, a PE ratio of -702.78 and a beta of -0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Browning acquired 20,825 shares of Zinc Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £14,994 ($19,807.13). Insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

Further Reading

