Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

ACRS stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 183.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 107,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,095,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,928,952.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 930,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,232 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 207,418 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,120,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,081,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

