Adagene’s (ADAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Adagene Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Adagene has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

