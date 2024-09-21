Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adecoagro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $411.42 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 259.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

