Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Sells $273,780.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Katherine Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affirm alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00.

Affirm Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $44.93 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Affirm by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after buying an additional 77,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,219,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $67,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.