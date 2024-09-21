Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AFLYY. HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Air France-KLM stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $636.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.