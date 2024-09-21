Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AMAT opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.22. Amati AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 78.02 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.99 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £117.77 million, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

