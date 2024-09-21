Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Price Performance
LON AMAT opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.22. Amati AIM VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 78.02 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.99 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of £117.77 million, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
