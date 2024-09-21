AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $86.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $119.34 and a 52 week high of $210.53.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

