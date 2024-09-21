Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $71.40

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $20.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.60. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

