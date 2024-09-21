Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $36.28

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of FROG opened at $28.61 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,040 shares of company stock worth $7,238,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JFrog by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth $222,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

