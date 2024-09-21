Analysts Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) PT at $76.20

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.20.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Kemper alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KMPR

Kemper Stock Up 0.2 %

KMPR stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.96. Kemper has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kemper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,441,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,827,000 after acquiring an additional 83,618 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.