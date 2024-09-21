Analyzing MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH)

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) and MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Top KingWin and MoneyHero”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $5.45 million 0.91 -$2.55 million N/A N/A MoneyHero $84.94 million 0.51 -$172.60 million ($4.72) -0.24

Top KingWin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyHero.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

53.4% of Top KingWin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Top KingWin and MoneyHero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Top KingWin and MoneyHero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A MoneyHero N/A -840.37% -107.59%

Volatility and Risk

Top KingWin has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Top KingWin beats MoneyHero on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People’s Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

