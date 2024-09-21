Assura (LON:AGR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Assura
Assura Stock Down 0.7 %
Assura Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($124,021.51). Company insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.
Assura Company Profile
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.