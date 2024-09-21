Assura (LON:AGR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Assura alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Assura

Assura Stock Down 0.7 %

Assura Dividend Announcement

AGR opened at GBX 41.92 ($0.55) on Tuesday. Assura has a one year low of GBX 37.54 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 49.18 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,192.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($124,021.51). Company insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Assura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.