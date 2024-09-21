AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

AstroNova Stock Down 0.6 %

ALOT opened at $14.10 on Thursday. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.67% of AstroNova worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

