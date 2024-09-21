Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Avangrid Trading Down 0.1 %
AGR opened at $35.76 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82.
Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avangrid
Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.
