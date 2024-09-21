Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Robert MacLeod Acquires 17,674 Shares

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Robert MacLeod bought 17,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £74,584.28 ($98,526.13).

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

BBY stock opened at GBX 432.40 ($5.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52-week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 439.80 ($5.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 384.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,029.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.27) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

