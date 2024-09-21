Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Robert MacLeod Acquires 17,674 Shares

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Robert MacLeod bought 17,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £74,584.28 ($98,526.13).
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
BBY stock opened at GBX 432.40 ($5.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52-week low of GBX 291.60 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 439.80 ($5.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 412.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 384.71. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,029.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81.
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty Company Profile
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Balfour Beatty
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.