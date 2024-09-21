BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.17.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$47.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$56.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 2.991195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

