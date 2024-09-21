Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates reissued their underperform rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,086,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after buying an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $15,411,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 459,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 99,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 63.9% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 333,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

