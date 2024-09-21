Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Next 15 Group (LON:NFG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 885 ($11.69) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Next 15 Group Stock Down 3.2 %
Next 15 Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Next 15 Group’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Helen Hunter bought 3,235 shares of Next 15 Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £14,881 ($19,657.86). 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Next 15 Group
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
