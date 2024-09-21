BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on BIOLASE from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIOLASE

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.