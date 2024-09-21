BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.96 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

