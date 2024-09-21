Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

BGX opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

