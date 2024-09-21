Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
BGX opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $13.24.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
