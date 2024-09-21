Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BOC opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Boston Omaha has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $471.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.