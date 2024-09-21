Brokerages Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price at $5.17

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $50,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSW opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

