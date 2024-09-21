Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) PT at $88.18

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after acquiring an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,667,000 after buying an additional 97,550 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,322,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,957,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TKR opened at $82.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. Timken’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

